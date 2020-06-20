BRENDA KAY TRITLE Cedar Rapids Brenda Kay Tritle, 60, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on June 14, 2020. Private services will be held. Arrangements are with Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids. Brenda was born July 22, 1959, the daughter of Nadine (Duffield) and Leland Achenbach. She is survived by her mother, Nadine Achenbach; daughter, Amy (Kasey) Kadolph; grandchildren, Tyler Kadolph and Taylor Kadolph; brother, Jim (Sandi) Achenbach; and many nieces and nephews. Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Leland Achenbach; and brother, Richard Achenbach.



