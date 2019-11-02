|
|
BRENDA LEE PALOF Amana Brenda Lee Palof, 61, of Amana, entered into heaven surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Middle Amana Church, Middle Amana, with Elder Kristie Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Amana Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Middle Amana Church, Middle Amana. Memorials can be sent to the Helen G. Nassif Community Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids, in Brenda's name: Community Cancer Center, 1026 A Ave. NE., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Brenda is survived by her husband of 41 years, Wayne; a brother, Bruce Eichacker of Amana; three daughters, Nicole (Matthew) Van Zante of Bellevue, Neb., Natalie (Kevin) Furness of Urbandale and Nancy (Kristopher) Cory of Cedar Rapids; a niece, Debra (John) Zingg of Spokane, Wash.; nine grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Noelle, Bria and Chloe Van Zante, Karsten, Lyla, Genevieve and Korben Furness, and Olivia and Aida Cory; and several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Paul and Josephine Palof; and many aunts and uncles. Brenda Eichacker was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Henry and Helen (Moser) Eichacker. She graduated from Amana High School in 1976. Brenda married Wayne Palof on July 22, 1978, in Amana, and of this union they had three daughters. She enjoyed working at various places in Amana over the years, most recently working at the Amana General Store. She was a faithful member of the Amana Church. Brenda enjoyed taking family vacations, watching "Dancing With The Stars," reading, doing puzzles in the newspaper and going to plays and movies. She especially loved being an Oma and spending time with her grandchildren. Brenda battled cancer for six years. She was adamant that cancer lived with her, but she did not live with it. She continued to have a positive attitude throughout her illness. Brenda and the family would like to thank Dr. Buntinas and the PCI staff and Essence of Life Hospice for their care. Also, the Amana Church and close friends Teresa Ochs and Raejean Dondlinger for all of their support. Online condolences can be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019