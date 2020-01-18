Home

BRENDA M. ANDERSON Hiawatha Brenda M. Anderson, 79, of Hiawatha, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Services at 1 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Entombment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include her husband, Dean; two daughters, Tamra (Brent) Danielson of Story City and Teresa Petersen of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Joyce Jackson of Minnesota and Alyce Masters of Florida; and three brothers, Richard Kinney of Colorado, Mike Kinney of Arizona and John of Texas. She was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters. Brenda was born Jan. 23, 1940, in Anoka, Minn., the daughter of Kirk and Verna (Cater) Kinney. She married Dean T. Anderson on Sept. 12, 1959, in Anoka. Brenda was a homemaker and enjoyed playing cards in a local card club, and going to the casinos. Brenda and Dean also enjoyed traveling and took more than 30 cruises. They traveled to many Caribbean Islands, all over Europe and to Alaska. Brenda forever will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Please leave a tribute or message to the Anderson family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
