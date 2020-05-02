|
BRENDA MAE ZUERCHER Strawberry Point Brenda Mae Zuercher, 76, of West Union, formerly of Strawberry Point, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Gunderson Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union, Iowa. She was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Fayette County, Iowa, the daughter of Otis and Vera (Frederick) Zuercher. Brenda was raised in the Strawberry Point area and was a graduate of Strawberry Point High School. Brenda resided in Wadena for many years. She worked as a caregiver of elderly people in their homes for her entire working years. Brenda enjoyed collecting stamps and spoons, listening to music, and she loved all types of animals. For the past several years Brenda resided in West Union. Survivors include her siblings, Betty Graham of Lago Vista, Texas, Otis LeRoy Zuercher of Strawberry Point, Diane Zuercher of Strawberry Point, Rodney (Rita) Zuercher of Manchester and Rita (Kevin) Yearington of Osceola; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings as result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private funeral service at this time. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 2, 2020