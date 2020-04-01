Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Ward Obituary
BRENDA JOYCE WARD Cedar Rapids Brenda Joyce Ward, 65, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Services are pending at this time. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ernest Ward Jr. Left to cherish Brenda's memories are her significant other, John Dawson of Cedar Rapids; four children, Reginald Ward and Dedric Ward, both of Cedar Rapids, Marcy Schmitz of Las Vegas, Nev., and Andrea Newcomb of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren; and five siblings, Deborah Reed, Dennis Ward, Denise Ward, Preston Ward and Chad Adero. Condolences may be directed to the family at 3305 Circle Dr. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -