|
|
BRENDA JOYCE WARD Cedar Rapids Brenda Joyce Ward, 65, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Services are pending at this time. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ernest Ward Jr. Left to cherish Brenda's memories are her significant other, John Dawson of Cedar Rapids; four children, Reginald Ward and Dedric Ward, both of Cedar Rapids, Marcy Schmitz of Las Vegas, Nev., and Andrea Newcomb of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren; and five siblings, Deborah Reed, Dennis Ward, Denise Ward, Preston Ward and Chad Adero. Condolences may be directed to the family at 3305 Circle Dr. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020