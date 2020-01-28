|
BRENDEN J. DAILEY Coralville Brenden J. Dailey, 39, of Coralville, died unexpectedly Jan. 24, 2020. He was born Sept. 15, 1980, the son of Gregory and Helen (Szydlowicz) Dailey. He attended Iowa City High and graduated from the University of Iowa, majoring in management information systems and finance. He worked in this field for over 15 years. Brenden was an outgoing boy who grew into a gregarious man. He had a dry sense of humor and was kind and helpful to all. He had amazing friends locally, domestically and internationally as he traveled extensively, visiting every continent. He enjoyed history and was most happy planning another travel adventure. If it was out there, he wanted to see it. Most of all, he was a caring, considerate, wonderful son. Brenden is survived by his mother, Helen Dailey; and his aunts and uncles, Rosa and John Turek of West Lafayette, Ind., Sara Sherlock of Iowa City, Diana and Terry Nollen of Lincoln Neb., Shean Kovach of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Regina Wilkening of Boise, Idaho. He also is survived by his close cousins, Sarah, Elizabeth and David Turek, as well as numerous cousins on his paternal side, including Robb and MJ Todd, Cheila Ditzler, Ali Wilkening and Jackie Dailey. He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents and his father. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lensing Funeral Service. Friends will be invited to visit the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Shelter House, Iowa City, for technology updates to the Shelter House Job Lab. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com. Oh, how he lived! He will be missed!
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020