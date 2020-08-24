BRENT ERIC BALDWIN Cedar Rapids Brent Eric Baldwin, 59, of Marion, died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Services: private at Cedar memorial Chapel of Memories by the Rev. Mike Morgan. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his children, Jacob Baldwin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Hannah Baldwin of Marion, Iowa; his stepchildren, Heather Lee of Kentucky and Mellissa Clancy of Marion, Iowa; his parents, Wilbur and Shirley Baldwin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his siblings, Craig Baldwin of Marion, Iowa, and Dana Deburkarte of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. Brent was born Nov. 30, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Wilbur and Shirley (Miller) Baldwin. Brent was a member of First United Methodist Church in Marion. He was an operator for Penford Products in Cedar Rapids. He was an avid Vikings and Cubs fan and loved all sports. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our website www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.