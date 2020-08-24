1/1
Brent Eric Baldwin
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRENT ERIC BALDWIN Cedar Rapids Brent Eric Baldwin, 59, of Marion, died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Services: private at Cedar memorial Chapel of Memories by the Rev. Mike Morgan. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his children, Jacob Baldwin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Hannah Baldwin of Marion, Iowa; his stepchildren, Heather Lee of Kentucky and Mellissa Clancy of Marion, Iowa; his parents, Wilbur and Shirley Baldwin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his siblings, Craig Baldwin of Marion, Iowa, and Dana Deburkarte of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. Brent was born Nov. 30, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Wilbur and Shirley (Miller) Baldwin. Brent was a member of First United Methodist Church in Marion. He was an operator for Penford Products in Cedar Rapids. He was an avid Vikings and Cubs fan and loved all sports. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved