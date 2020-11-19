BRENT L. PAHL Cedar Rapids Brent L. Pahl, 67, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home after a long, courageous battle with brain cancer. Private family memorial services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, and may be viewed at client. tribucast.com/tcid/53149882
. Inurnment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Karen; a son, Andrew (Cassandra) of Amana; sister-in-law, Sheila Hansen of Cedar Rapids; and a grandson, Jonathon. He was preceded in death by his parents. Brent was born Sept. 1, 1953, in Waterloo, the son of Louis and Carol (Lee) Pahl. He married Karen L. Hansen on Aug. 6, 1977, in Cedar Rapids. Brent was in sales at Killians and at JCPenney for over 20 years. After retirement, he worked at ParData. He was a longtime and devoted member of the Hawkeye Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, serving on many committees and was the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. He was Scout Master of Troop 9 for 15 years. Brent was confirmed at First Presbyterian Church in Independence, Iowa. He became an active and faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church in 1977, where he often served as lay assistant. Brent forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather and mentor to many many scouts. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hope Lutheran Church or to the Howard Cherry Scout Reservation. Please leave a message or tribute to the Pahl family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com
