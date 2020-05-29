BRET D. SELTRECHT Marion Bret D. Seltrecht, 54, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Bret was born Jan. 23, 1966, the son of Carl and Karen (Fuessley) Seltrecht. He grew up in Troy Mills, Iowa, and was a 1984 graduate of North Linn High School. Bret was proud to be named Tri-Rivers First Team All-Conference defensive end. He worked as a machinist at Sadler Machine. Bret was a New England Patriots, Iowa Hawkeyes and Philadelphia Phillies fan. He frequently sported his Patriot Jersey. Bret enjoyed shooting pool, darts, golf, riding his bike, and celebrating the weekend. He was a fan of murder mystery shows. Bret enjoyed long walks with his dog, Edgar. He loved his family and friends very much, and always looked out for them. "This Bud's for you Cool Bret. We're gonna miss you. Peace and Love." Bret is survived and lovingly remembered by his parents, Carl and Karen Seltrecht of Marion; brothers, Eric Seltrecht of Marion and Bart Seltrecht of Waterloo; an aunt; several uncles; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and several other family members. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospital and the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for the care given to Bret and his family. A memorial fund has been established and memorials in Bret's memory may be directed to the family in care of Murdoch Funeral Home, 3855 Katz Dr., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Bret at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2020.