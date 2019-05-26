BRETT JOHN CARLSON Cedar Rapids Brett John Carlson, 50, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha following a two-year battle with kidney cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. Brett was born July 29, 1968, in Kenora, Ontario, Canada, to George and Rhea (Gilman) Carlson. He graduated from Windsor Park Collegiate and the University of Manitoba with a bachelor of engineering degree. Brett married Christina Tokar on June 17, 1995, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Brett worked at Collins Aerospace for more than 15 years, where he was proud of his work as an engineer and enjoyed the challenge of special projects. Brett's "big three" were his family, hockey and his work. He was devoted to the hockey community in Cedar Rapids. Brett served as president of the Cedar Rapids High School Hockey Association and was the team representative for the Midwest High School Hockey League. One of his greatest joys was watching his sons on the ice whether they were playing or officiating. He loved to be outdoors. Brett was a snowmobile enthusiast and took many snowmobile trips. He especially loved the time he spent at Lake of the Woods in Canada. Brett enjoyed boating and being on "The Lake" with family and friends. Brett didn't waste time on things he couldn't change. He just kept moving forward. Brett will be deeply missed by those who loved him. Brett is survived by his wife, Christina; sons, Ian and Ryan Carlson, all of Cedar Rapids; mother, Rhea Carlson of Sioux Narrows, Ontario; sister, Tracy (Chris) O'Rourke of Brandon, Manitoba; nieces, Kate and Carly O'Rourke; in-laws, Brian and Vera Tokar of Winnipeg, Manitoba; brother-in-law, Kevin (Kaisa) Tokar of Ottawa, Ontario; nephew, Henry Tokar; niece, Elsie Tokar; and several extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, George. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Kidney Cancer Association at www.kidneycancer.org Please share a memory of Brett at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019