BRIAN K. CARIVEAU Robins Brian K. Cariveau, 61, of Robins, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 29, 2019. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church officiated by the Rev. Ken Glaser. Burial will take place at a later date in Grand Forks, N.D. Brian was born March 27, 1958, in Grand Forks, the son of Jerome and Gladys (Dronen) Cariveau. Graduating from Central High School, he went on to attend the University of North Dakota. On May 20, 1994, Brian was united in marriage to Michele Renee Jacobs. He worked for Rockwell Collins as a software engineer. Brian was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, target shooting, hiking, bicycling and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed cooking, Wiatt's music and instrument collecting. Brian is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Michele Cariveau of Robins; son, Wiatt Cariveau of Iowa City; daughter, Angelia Bensen of Port Washington, Wis.; grandchildren, Raymond, Isaac, Nicholas and Ashley; sisters, Geri (Gary) Wells, Nita Matthews, Mary Ann Hentschell and Carmen (Steve) Miller; brothers, Kermit, Bruce (Carol Snyder), Stewart and Leon Cariveau; stepmother-in-law, Thelma Jacobs; brothers-in-law, Mike (Cindy) Jacobs and Wayne (Melissa) Jacobs; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Mark and Leo Cariveau. Please share a memory of Brian at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2019