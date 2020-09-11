1/
Brian Dean Rhodes
BRIAN DEAN RHODES Cedar Rapids Brian Dean Rhodes, 52, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Brian was born Nov. 5, 1967, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Donald and Janette (Cress) Rhodes. He attended Merkel High School in Texas. Brian enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and anything outdoors. He liked to stay busy with projects such as woodworking. Brian always knew how to make people laugh. His laughter will be missed. Survivors include his mother, Janette Rhodes of Donna, Texas; brother, Bret Rhodes (Julie) of Hiawatha, Iowa; sister, JaDon Pfranger (Roger) of Forney, Texas; his beloved pet, Bella; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Rhodes; and brother, Randy Rhodes. Please share a memory of Brian at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 11, 2020.
