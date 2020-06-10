BRIAN SCOTT HAZLETT Del Norte, Colo. Brian Scott Hazlett, 56, died May 24, 2020, at his home in Del Norte, Colo. Brian was born Aug. 30, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Mickey and Mary Hazlett. On Dec. 19, 2013, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Vickie Rowe. Throughout his life, Brian worked in the field of horticulture, always willing to share his vast knowledge of nature with others. Even in his retirement he continued his passion of growing plants. Brian enjoyed collecting vintage scooters, fly fishing and music. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Vickie; children, Audrey (Dennis) Beery of Cedar Rapids and Nicholas (Stayce) Hazlett of San Antonio, Texas; stepchildren, Adam (Angie) Buckland and Andy Hilton; granddaughters, Royal Hazlett and Katelyn Buckland; sister, Belinda Chatfield of Merrimack, N.H.; and brother, Steven (Heather) Hazlett of Cedar Rapids. He was much loved by his nieces and nephews as well as close friends Jamie Bruce and Bill Hornett. He was preceded in death by his father, Mickey Hazlett; and his faithful dogs, Babe and Eleanor.



