BRIAN E. JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Brian E. Johnson, 52, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. There will be a private Celebration of Life service at a later date. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his mother, Sally of Cedar Rapids; brothers, Larry (Annette) of Clutier, Scott (Clare) of Muncie, Ind., and Jeff (Allison) of Cedar Rapids; numerous nieces and nephews (and their respective families); aunt, Margaret Lamb of Michigan; uncle, Thom (Elaine) Inman of Burnsville, Minn.; and uncle, Mike (John) Inman of Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Elwin; and all his grandparents. Brian was born on March 27, 1966, in Hastings, Mich., the son of Elwin and Sally (Inman) Johnson. He enjoyed time with family and friends, to whom he was deeply devoted. Brian had a soft spot in his heart for rescue dogs. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and meeting new people with shared interests. The family would like to give a special thanks to his friends during his time of need. The family also would like to thank the University of Iowa Hospitals, Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids and, especially, Mercy Hospice in Hiawatha. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019