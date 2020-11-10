BRIAN D. JONES Cedar Rapids So, the world doesn't have Brian D. Jones to kick around anymore. I'm gone! I left on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. I bit the dust. So I guess I'm off to wherever they take me. Anyway, I was born in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 19, 1954. I was preceded in death by my parents, William and Iola Jones Sr.; and brother/best friend, Willie Jones. I am survived by my big sister, Elida Jones; my niece Traci, who was like a daughter to me; and many close family members. So anyway, I think I was a pretty nice guy, I loved my family and cared for them through good times and bad. I did my best! My little dog Bear died in November 2017, and there really are no words to describe what a total destresser Bear was for me. So I guess if there's a place in the after-life where little dogs and old dawgs go, then that's where you'll find me and Bear. Maybe I'll see you all there sometime. A private celebration with family and close friends will be held in Brian's honor. If any questions, contact Traci. The family asks for any donations to be sent to the Brian D. Jones memorial account at Dupaco Community Credit Union, (319) 366-8231. A special thanks to Papich-Kuba Funeral Home.



