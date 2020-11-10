1/1
Brian Jones
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRIAN D. JONES Cedar Rapids So, the world doesn't have Brian D. Jones to kick around anymore. I'm gone! I left on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. I bit the dust. So I guess I'm off to wherever they take me. Anyway, I was born in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 19, 1954. I was preceded in death by my parents, William and Iola Jones Sr.; and brother/best friend, Willie Jones. I am survived by my big sister, Elida Jones; my niece Traci, who was like a daughter to me; and many close family members. So anyway, I think I was a pretty nice guy, I loved my family and cared for them through good times and bad. I did my best! My little dog Bear died in November 2017, and there really are no words to describe what a total destresser Bear was for me. So I guess if there's a place in the after-life where little dogs and old dawgs go, then that's where you'll find me and Bear. Maybe I'll see you all there sometime. A private celebration with family and close friends will be held in Brian's honor. If any questions, contact Traci. The family asks for any donations to be sent to the Brian D. Jones memorial account at Dupaco Community Credit Union, (319) 366-8231. A special thanks to Papich-Kuba Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Papich-Kuba Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
1228 2nd St SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
(319) 362-9032
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Papich-Kuba Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved