BRIAN L. WENDEL Clarence Brian L. Wendel, 54, of Clarence, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, in the Mathews Memorial Building at the Cedar County Fairgrounds in Tipton, Iowa, with Robert Knight officiating. Burial will follow at the Clarence Cemetery. Visitation will also be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, in the Mathews Memorial Building. The family requests that those attending wear their favorite racing, pool or band attire. Brian was born Aug. 25, 1965, to Larry Wendel and Virginia Hoffner in Davenport, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Michelle Savage on May 3, 1985, in Tipton. Brian loved racing, playing pool and bingo, and spending time with his grandkids. He had the gift of talking, would help anyone and was a very hard worker. He loved his family very much. He is survived by his wife, Michelle; son, Brian Wendel II (Tara) of Clarence; daughter, Kelli (Brad) Crock of Tipton; grandchildren, Sabra, Liam, Ethan and Cooper Crock and Leo and Ella Wendel; mother, Virginia Wendel of Bennett; father, Larry Wendel of Wichita, Kan.; brothers, Brad (Kelly) and Brett (Lisa) of Bennett; half-sister, Brandi (friend John) Baltrip of Michigan; and half-brother, Brooks (Stephanie) Smith of Michigan. Brian was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Chapman Funeral Home has taken Brian and his family into their care. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.