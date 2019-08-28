|
BRIAN D. MEYER Ely Brian D. Meyer, 67, of Ely, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Solon Care Center. Private Celebration of Life services and inurnment will be held at a later date. Brian was born Jan. 29, 1952, in Jefferson, the son of Russell and June (Parks) Meyer. He graduated from Jefferson High School and later attended college in Michigan to be an electrical lineman. Brian was united in marriage to Dianna Musgrove in 1980. They later were divorced. He worked as a lineman and foreman for Alliant Energy for more than 30 years. Brian enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, fast cars, off-roading in his Jeep, boxing, watching the Hawkeyes and Packers, attending Spish's Lounge events, kayaking, collecting and shooting guns, and spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. Brian is survived by his sons, Cody (Ellen) Meyer of Ely and Lucas (Alicia) Meyer of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Lydia, Arianna, Ethan, Brody and Conner; siblings, Mike (Joanne) Meyer, Bob (Mary) Meyer, Pat (Dave) Luther and Carol (Sam) Fengel; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Steve (Michelle) Meyer; and his nephew, Damon Meyer. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019