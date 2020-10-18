BRIAN R. BARTUNEK Fairfax Brian R. Bartunek, 48, of Fairfax, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Per Brian's request, a Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre are in charge of arrangements. Brian was born Dec. 18, 1971, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Rick and Cherryl (Benesh) Bartunek. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School, Class of 1990. Brian was united in marriage Jaime Bush on Nov. 14, 1998, in Ely. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with his family. Brian is survived by his wife, Jaime; two sons, Jacob Bartunek and Josh Bartunek; his parents, Rick and Cherryl Bartunek; his sister, Lisa (Brian) Renze, and their children, Adam and Isaac; his in-laws, Juan and Linda Trevino, and Joe and Lori Bush; three sisters-in-law, Caitlin, Kenzie and Hailey Bush. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
