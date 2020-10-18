1/1
Brian R. Bartunek
1971 - 2020
BRIAN R. BARTUNEK Fairfax Brian R. Bartunek, 48, of Fairfax, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Per Brian's request, a Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre are in charge of arrangements. Brian was born Dec. 18, 1971, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Rick and Cherryl (Benesh) Bartunek. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School, Class of 1990. Brian was united in marriage Jaime Bush on Nov. 14, 1998, in Ely. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with his family. Brian is survived by his wife, Jaime; two sons, Jacob Bartunek and Josh Bartunek; his parents, Rick and Cherryl Bartunek; his sister, Lisa (Brian) Renze, and their children, Adam and Isaac; his in-laws, Juan and Linda Trevino, and Joe and Lori Bush; three sisters-in-law, Caitlin, Kenzie and Hailey Bush. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
