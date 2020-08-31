1/1
Brian S. Livermore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRIAN S. LIVERMORE Hiawatha Brian S. Livermore, 50, of Hiawatha, died Thursday evening, Aug. 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Private services will be held at a later date. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids is serving the family. Brian was born Feb. 1, 1970, in Cedar Rapids. He was a 1988 graduate of Marion High School. He married Justin D. Reed on March 2, 2011, in Cedar Rapids after being together since 2001. Brian had worked at Beyond Components in Marion for 25 years. He also was a freelance photographer who photographed graduations, sporting events and family gatherings. Brian enjoyed playing basketball and Frisbee golf and loved to play video games. He was a collector of baseball cards and action figures. He especially loved his dogs. Brian is survived by his husband, Justin Reed; aunts, Chris (Jim) Petrak, Center Point and Sherry (Bill) Rowell, Cedar Rapids; father, Vernon "Roy" Livermore, Cedar Rapids; cousins, Mason (Lacey) Morris, Center Point and Jacob (Kaitlin) Mikkola, Cedar Rapids; and parents-in-law, Jack (Kate) Reed, Shenandoah and Kathy (Robert) Jandrew, Ocala, Fla. He also is survived by many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle (Maginnis) Livermore; uncle, Terry Maginnis; aunt, Linda Maginnis; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved