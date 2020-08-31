BRIAN S. LIVERMORE Hiawatha Brian S. Livermore, 50, of Hiawatha, died Thursday evening, Aug. 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Private services will be held at a later date. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids is serving the family. Brian was born Feb. 1, 1970, in Cedar Rapids. He was a 1988 graduate of Marion High School. He married Justin D. Reed on March 2, 2011, in Cedar Rapids after being together since 2001. Brian had worked at Beyond Components in Marion for 25 years. He also was a freelance photographer who photographed graduations, sporting events and family gatherings. Brian enjoyed playing basketball and Frisbee golf and loved to play video games. He was a collector of baseball cards and action figures. He especially loved his dogs. Brian is survived by his husband, Justin Reed; aunts, Chris (Jim) Petrak, Center Point and Sherry (Bill) Rowell, Cedar Rapids; father, Vernon "Roy" Livermore, Cedar Rapids; cousins, Mason (Lacey) Morris, Center Point and Jacob (Kaitlin) Mikkola, Cedar Rapids; and parents-in-law, Jack (Kate) Reed, Shenandoah and Kathy (Robert) Jandrew, Ocala, Fla. He also is survived by many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle (Maginnis) Livermore; uncle, Terry Maginnis; aunt, Linda Maginnis; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.



