Bridgann Overmann
1941 - 2020
BRIDGANN OVERMANN Cedar Rapids Bridgann Overmann, 79, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A private family Mass will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids assisted the family. Bridgann was born April 24, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Edwards) Kehoe. She was united in marriage to Frederick "Fred" Overmann on April 20, 1962, in Castle Grove, Iowa. Bridgann graduated from Buck Creek High School. After high school, she began work at the Monticello Bank, and continued her career in banking services until her retirement. Bridgann was loved by those who knew her. She was a loyal and loving wife, mother, sister and friend who enjoyed spending time with others. She rejoiced in their success and was a shoulder to lean on during trying times. Her smile and laughter were contagious. She was deeply faithful in everyday life. Above all, Bridgann was a wonderful mother who loved her children. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Frederick Overmann; children, John Overmann, Joe Overmann and Bridget (Ted) Battistone; granddaughter, Julia Battistone; and siblings, Pat (Don) Trumm, Kathy (Bob) Donnelly, Clarita (Bill) Cullpepper, Bill (Diane) Kehoe, Karen (Ken) Ries, John (Nora) Kehoe and Madonna Rhomberg. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Peterson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Please share a memory of Bridgann at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 23, 2020.
