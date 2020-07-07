Brigitte Meyer-Jenniges

BRIGITTE MARGARETE KLARA ILSE MEYER-JENNIGES Marion Brigitte Margarete Klara Ilse Meyer-Jenniges of Marion, Iowa, was born May 16, 1927, and passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 93. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids assisted the family. She was born in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of Franz and Gertrud Müller. She went through World War II as a teenager. She met her husband, Willard R. Meyer, working as an interpreter for the U.S. Army. He served in the United States Army Occupation Forces stationed in Berlin. They were married May 14, 1948, in Germany. Immigrating to America in 1949, Brigitte and Willard settled in Cedar Rapids and raised a family of five, three boys and two girls. Willard "Bill" Meyer passed way in 1975, at the age of 47. In 1988, she remarried Josef P. Jenniges from Cologne, Germany. He passed in 2018 at the age of 93. Brigitte is survived by her five children, Christina A. Taleghani Ford (Kambiz), Willard H. "Bill" Meyer (Sheila), Daniel W. Meyer, Victoria A. Korf (TJ) and Martin T. Meyer. She also is survived by 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Brigitte also is survived by her only sister, Felicitas Marschner of Berlin, Germany, along with many loving family members. Please share a memory of Brigitte at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
