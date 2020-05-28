|
BRODY LEE NIERMEYER Mount Vernon Brody Lee Niermeyer, 22, of Mount Vernon and Spirit Lake, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, Iowa. A limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Please plan to wait your turn outside and be respectful of social distancing guidelines. Private family funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, at the funeral home by Pastor Randy Kruse. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the services via livestream on Facebook. Search for and join the Remembering Brody Niermeyer Facebook group for more information. Burial will follow at the Tipton Masonic Cemetery, Tipton, Iowa. Brody is survived by his mother, Kimberly Ronan of Tipton; father, Daniel (fiancee, Dee Cook) Niermeyer of Mechanicsville; siblings, Justin (fiancee, Bethany Steichen) Niermeyer of Cedar Rapids, Jessika Niermeyer of Wellsburg and Cael Amos of Okoboji; stepsisters, Kelsey Cook and Sarah Cook of Mechanicsville; Brody's girlfriend, Callie Borkowicz of Vinton; maternal grandmother, Alice Daufeldt of Tipton; maternal grandfather, Daniel Ronan of Lone Tree; and maternal great-grandmother, Wanda Ronan of Lone Tree. He also is survived by his nieces and nephews, Chase, Kayden, McKenna, Paisley, Greyson and Avah; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brody was born June 13, 1997, in Iowa City, Iowa. He graduated from Spirit Lake High School in December 2014. He worked in construction, most recently for Standard Concrete Construction. Brody will be remembered for his fun-loving personality and time spent with his family. He loved everything about being outdoors, especially hunting, kayaking, dirt biking and fishing. Brody was proud of recently buying his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and looked forward to many rides. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and his faithful canine, Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harley Daufeldt; paternal grandparents, Owen and Shirley Niermeyer; and maternal great-grandfather, James Ronan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your support and memories with Brody's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020