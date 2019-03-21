BRUCE ALAN PETRZELKA VIRGINIA KAE PETRZELKA Norway Bruce Alan Petrzelka and Virginia Kae Petrzelka left their earthly home to spend eternity with their Savior after a motorcycle accident in Sarasota County, Fla., on March 15, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at Cedar Hills Community Church, 6455 E Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23. Burial will be in the Linwood Cemetery. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Bruce was born Aug. 7, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Dwayne and Cleo Petrzelka. He graduated from Amana Community School in 1978. Bruce worked at the Amana Sawmill, Chapman Logging Company, Gene Larson Inc., Gordon Sevig Construction, Wendler Engineering, and drove school bus for Benton Community Schools, as well as farming. Virginia was born Nov. 8, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to William & Ruth Parr. She graduated from Norway Community School in 1981 and worked at Colonial Manor in Amana, South Slope Telephone Company, UPS, Norwex, and drove school bus for Benton Community Schools. Bruce and Virginia were married April 12, 1986, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Norway, Iowa, and lived in the Norway area for their entire married life. They loved being with their children and families, traveling, boating, motorcycling, auto racing, camping and spending time at the farm. Virginia was very active in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program and loved documenting their family life through photography. Together with their sons, they started their family business, Petrzelka Dirtworks. Family, friends and faith were the cornerstones of their lives. They are survived by three sons, Matthew (Kaitlyn), Nathan and Adam (Abby); and one daughter, Sara. They are also survived by their infant granddaughter, Willow Cleo Petrzelka. Bruce is survived by three sisters, Denise (Gary) Ellis, Deb (Lyle) Henderson and Tami (Ron) Wagner. Virginia is survived by her mother, Ruth Schutterle; brothers, Fred and Ron (Terry) Parr; and sisters, Marj (Greg) Becker, Darlene Parr and Marilyn (Carl) Gerhold; and stepsister, Melanne (Dick) Miller. They are also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shana Petrzelka. Virginia was preceded in death by her father; stepfather, Melvin Schutterle; and brother, Donald Parr. Memorials can be directed to the family at 7831 30th Ave., Norway, IA 52318. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary