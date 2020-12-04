BRUCE ALBERT BILLINGS Delhi Bruce Albert Billings, 76, of Delhi, passed away at home on Dec. 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester is assisting the family. All guests are respectfully required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bruce was born on Oct. 24, 1944, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Errol and Flora (Heiserman) Billings. After graduating from Maquoketa Valley High School in Delhi in 1962, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked at a pallet factory in Dyersville, Prior Construction in Dubuque, Schnittjer Construction (pipeline), and the creamery in Hopkinton, Iowa. He then went on to work at Bradco in Delhi for 45 years while living and working on the family farm. Additionally, Bruce and his brother owned a bulldozer and built terraces, did custom work and custom baling. On March 23, 1974, Bruce married Emily Andresen at Salem United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Three children were born into this marriage. Bruce enjoyed fishing, working with wood, and was talented at working with metal. He had a fond love of dogs. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Emily, of 46 years of Delhi; children, Dana (Alan) Sperfslage of Alburnett, Deedra (Justin) Dahlager of Waterloo, Iowa, and Darin (Kesha) Billings of Coggon, Iowa; eight grandchildren including Brie, Brent, Blake, Kale, Greyson, Maeve, Bennett and Logan; and two sisters, Lydia Ellefson and Wanita Beam. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William. The family wishes to thank Above and Beyond for their care of Bruce as well as the care and prayers of the congregation of the Delhi United Methodist Church (UMC). Bruce was a member of the American Legion and attended Delhi UMC. A drive by visitation on the family farm through the workshop, where Bruce spent many of his days will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. Visitation attendees should remain in their cars. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will take place. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Bruce, under "photos and videos or media" starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Memorials may be directed to Dollars for Scholars. Online condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
