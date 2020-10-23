DR. BRUCE ALLAN CROSS Clovis, N.M. Dr. Bruce A. Cross died in his home in Clovis, N.M., on Oct. 11, 2020. He was 66 years old and had been battling cancer. In his final days, Bruce was surrounded by his wife Linda Cross, family and friends. Bruce was born Feb. 16, 1954, in Chicago, to Harry and Lois Cross. The oldest of five children, Bruce grew up in a loving home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A well spent childhood included playing outside, attending St. Pius X Catholic Church and learning the value of hard work. Bruce attended Regis High School in Cedar Rapids (class of 1972) and St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn. From an early age, Bruce knew that he wanted to be a doctor. He was honored to be accepted into medical school at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Upon graduation, and following a residency program in Ohio, Bruce served as a doctor in the U.S. Air Force. In 1984, Bruce was stationed at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, N.M. After completing his service with the Air Force, Bruce chose to stay and practice medicine in Clovis. He opened Women's Medical Center in 1987 and served his community for more than 33 years. Due to Bruce's dedication to his patients, the local hospital named a portion of the Women's Unit in his honor. "Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity" - Hippocrates. Bruce was a committed husband. Bruce and Linda loved to travel and spent much time together in the Florida Keys. Bruce was very supportive of his five children and truly enjoyed his grandchildren. Bruce became a great-grandfather just prior to his passing. Bruce is survived by his father, Harry Cross; siblings, Timothy (Betty) Cross M.D. of Mason City, Iowa, Mark (Sally) Cross of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Cindy (David) Thiede of Cottage Grove, Minn., and Julia Ferris of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; wife, Linda Cross; children, Kelley Kennedy, Nick Cross, Kim Cross and Ben (Cristy) Cross; grandchildren, Nicole Kennedy, Nathan Kennedy, Benson Cross, Liam Cross and Chloe Cross; and great-grandaughter, Lochlann Kennedy Read. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Cross; and his son, Andy Cross. A virtual service will be held at 11 a.m. (noon Iowa time) Oct. 24, with son, Ben Cross officiating. To view the livestream, please visit www.steedtodd.com/listings
and click into the Dr. Cross obituary, scroll to the bottom, and there will be a link to the service.