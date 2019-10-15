|
BRUCE EDWARD ADEN Marion Bruce Edward Aden, 69, a resident of Winslow House Care Center in Marion, Iowa, died on Oct. 12, 2019, following a brief illness. Bruce was born on Oct. 4, 1950, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of Herman and Marian (Siebels) Aden. He graduated from South Hamilton High School in Jewell, Iowa, and the University of Northern Iowa and was an Eagle Scout. He taught industrial arts at Deep River-Millersburg and at North Linn Community Schools, following which he held various jobs at Ar-Jay Center and Per Mar Security in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his mother; children, Nikki Aden (Rob Mikkelson) of Minneapolis, Lee Ann Aden (Mark Tokheim) of Aurora, Colo., and Richard Aden (Heather) of Ely; three grandchildren, William and Bo Aden, and Elliot Mikkelson; siblings, Carol (Calvin) Lundberg, Steven (Diane) Aden and Sharon Aden (Kelly Sullivan); five nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. A private memorial service will be held at a later date, inurnment to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019