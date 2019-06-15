Home

Bruce G. Freeman Obituary
BRUCE G. FREEMAN Manchester Bruce G. Freeman, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester with a time of sharing at 6 p.m. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester. Additional visitation one hour prior to services. Burial: Strawberry Point Cemetery in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Please share a memory of Bruce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 15, 2019
