Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce Johnson Obituary
BRUCE JOHNSON Monticello Bruce Johnson passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in his home in Monticello. Bruce, or "Brucie," as his wife, Kim Johnson, endearingly called him, grew up on a farm in Alta, Iowa. In school, he excelled in sports and academics, which led him to attend college at Iowa State University. Bruce moved to Monticello after college, where he started a family and worked as an engineer at Commander Buildings. Bruce's favorite things included spending time with his "framily," cheering on the Cyclones, and finding adventures in his own backyard and around the world. He lived big and loved hard. He was known for his sense of humor, delicious homemade meals and performance in leisure sports, but his personality was too big to sum up in this small space. Bruce is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Kim; his children, Kelle (Erick) Bartels, Casey, Aubrey and Kate, as well as Nikki Hughes, Brandon (Ashley), Allison and Makenzie Faust; grandchildren, Dominick, Carolyn, Jacob and Owen; siblings, Jorja (Vern) Schofield, Gary (Jo) Johnson and Jodi Sanow; and by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carrol and Shirley (Huseman) Johnson; two infant brothers; and a brother-in-law, Greg Sanow. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Monticello with Dale Glawatz presiding. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Monticello Golf and Country Club. Information available and condolences accepted at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.