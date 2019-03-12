BRUCE JOHNSON Monticello Bruce Johnson passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in his home in Monticello. Bruce, or "Brucie," as his wife, Kim Johnson, endearingly called him, grew up on a farm in Alta, Iowa. In school, he excelled in sports and academics, which led him to attend college at Iowa State University. Bruce moved to Monticello after college, where he started a family and worked as an engineer at Commander Buildings. Bruce's favorite things included spending time with his "framily," cheering on the Cyclones, and finding adventures in his own backyard and around the world. He lived big and loved hard. He was known for his sense of humor, delicious homemade meals and performance in leisure sports, but his personality was too big to sum up in this small space. Bruce is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Kim; his children, Kelle (Erick) Bartels, Casey, Aubrey and Kate, as well as Nikki Hughes, Brandon (Ashley), Allison and Makenzie Faust; grandchildren, Dominick, Carolyn, Jacob and Owen; siblings, Jorja (Vern) Schofield, Gary (Jo) Johnson and Jodi Sanow; and by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carrol and Shirley (Huseman) Johnson; two infant brothers; and a brother-in-law, Greg Sanow. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Monticello with Dale Glawatz presiding. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Monticello Golf and Country Club. Information available and condolences accepted at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary