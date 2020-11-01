BRUCE P. BYERLY Marion Bruce P. Byerly, 70, of Marion, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bruce's life for family and friends is being planned for a later date. Bruce was born March 24, 1950, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Willard and Esther (Byers) Byerly of Anamosa, Iowa. He was a 1968 graduate of Anamosa High School, and later graduated from Hawkeye Technical Institute in Waterloo, Iowa. Bruce lived his dream career as a model designer working for all the major toy/model manufacturing companies, Mattel, Tomy, Monogram, Revell and Ertl. He retired in 2016 from Lowe's in Dubuque, Iowa. Bruce was married to Kathy Koecke of Dubuque in 2001. They later divorced. He loved his cats and building models. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his brother, Warren (Luann) Byerly of Marion; and nieces and nephews, Kris Byerly of Dayton, Ohio, Mike (Jamie) Byerly of Dubuque, Kyle Himebaugh of O'Fallon, Mo., and Brad Himebaugh of Omaha, Neb. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Bill Himebaugh. Memorials in Bruce's memory may be directed to SAINT Cat Rescue & Adoption Center at 1200 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Please share a memory of Bruce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.