Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Travis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Travis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Travis Obituary
BRUCE W. TRAVIS Cedar Rapids Bruce W. Travis, 88, Cedar Rapids, passed away July 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Travis; and parents. He is survived by his wife, Julia; daughter, Debra (Mike) Hastings; and six grandchildren, Dr. Ryan Hastings, Neil (Alyssa) Hastings, Heather (Russell) Bever, Kelli (Josh) Gerber, Aaron Travis and Adam Travis. He was loved by 11 great-grandchildren. He graduated from Franklin High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. Bruce served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1953. He spent 36 years as a test technician at Rockwell Collins, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed traveling in his motor home with his wife and camping with the Cedar Sams. Bruce experienced life through taking photos, square dancing and traveling around the world. Bruce and Julia were married for 66 years. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the or a . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now