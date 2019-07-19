BRUCE W. TRAVIS Cedar Rapids Bruce W. Travis, 88, Cedar Rapids, passed away July 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Travis; and parents. He is survived by his wife, Julia; daughter, Debra (Mike) Hastings; and six grandchildren, Dr. Ryan Hastings, Neil (Alyssa) Hastings, Heather (Russell) Bever, Kelli (Josh) Gerber, Aaron Travis and Adam Travis. He was loved by 11 great-grandchildren. He graduated from Franklin High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. Bruce served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1953. He spent 36 years as a test technician at Rockwell Collins, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed traveling in his motor home with his wife and camping with the Cedar Sams. Bruce experienced life through taking photos, square dancing and traveling around the world. Bruce and Julia were married for 66 years. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the or a . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 19, 2019