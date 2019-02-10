BRYAN BRANSCOMB Cedar Rapids Bryan Mark Branscomb of Cedar Rapids passed away on Feb. 6, 2019. He was 38 years old. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12, 2019, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery. Bryan was a 1998 graduate of Prairie High School and continued his interest in communications management with several telemarketing firms throughout the Corridor. He loved to play golf and spend time with his nieces and nephews. Bryan was born to Elizabeth Metz and Terry Branscomb on May 3, 1980. Bryan is survived by his parents; stepparents, Steve and Shelley Klimes of Amana; brother, Tyson (Jesse) Branscomb; their children, Dylan, Landon, Norah and Colton; his brother, Kylan (Amber); sisters, Nicole, Natalie and Emily (Trever); and nieces, Laila and Evelynn. Bryan's laughter was contagious, and he will be missed by everyone. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary