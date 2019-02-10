Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Branscomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Branscomb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bryan Branscomb Obituary
BRYAN BRANSCOMB Cedar Rapids Bryan Mark Branscomb of Cedar Rapids passed away on Feb. 6, 2019. He was 38 years old. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12, 2019, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery. Bryan was a 1998 graduate of Prairie High School and continued his interest in communications management with several telemarketing firms throughout the Corridor. He loved to play golf and spend time with his nieces and nephews. Bryan was born to Elizabeth Metz and Terry Branscomb on May 3, 1980. Bryan is survived by his parents; stepparents, Steve and Shelley Klimes of Amana; brother, Tyson (Jesse) Branscomb; their children, Dylan, Landon, Norah and Colton; his brother, Kylan (Amber); sisters, Nicole, Natalie and Emily (Trever); and nieces, Laila and Evelynn. Bryan's laughter was contagious, and he will be missed by everyone. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.