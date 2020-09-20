1/1
Bryan Fredrick Minney
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRYAN FREDRICK MINNEY Cedar Rapids Bryan Fredrick Minney, 42, went peacefully to Heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Oldorf Hospice, Hiawatha, Iowa, after a two-year battle with lymphoma. Bryan was born June 18, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Douglas and Joan (Miller) Minney. He married Jennifer Staggs on June 10, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nev. Those left to honor Bryan's memory, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Rachel and Genevieve; sisters, Carolyn (James) Pospisil and Krista (Andrew) Holland; mother-in-law, Carol (Larry) Farar; and father-in-law, Kerry (Wendy) Staggs. Please join us for a celebration of Bryan's life at Faith Bible Church, 1800 46th St. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept 25. A luncheon at the church will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to provide support for his daughters. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Faith Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved