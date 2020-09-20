BRYAN FREDRICK MINNEY Cedar Rapids Bryan Fredrick Minney, 42, went peacefully to Heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Oldorf Hospice, Hiawatha, Iowa, after a two-year battle with lymphoma. Bryan was born June 18, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Douglas and Joan (Miller) Minney. He married Jennifer Staggs on June 10, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nev. Those left to honor Bryan's memory, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Rachel and Genevieve; sisters, Carolyn (James) Pospisil and Krista (Andrew) Holland; mother-in-law, Carol (Larry) Farar; and father-in-law, Kerry (Wendy) Staggs. Please join us for a celebration of Bryan's life at Faith Bible Church, 1800 46th St. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept 25. A luncheon at the church will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to provide support for his daughters. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
