BRYAN LEE PHILLIPS Marion Bryan Lee Phillips, 42, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Bryan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion, conducted by Pastor Nate Montover, with burial at a later date. Bryan was born Aug. 3, 1977, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Charles "Larry" and Ruth (Burgher) Phillips. He attended Marion Elementary Schools in his youth, then Clear Creek Amana Junior High and High School, graduating in 1995. Bryan was a natural athlete, excelling in basketball, baseball and football programs. After graduation, he excelled in golf, playing many tournaments with his brother, Doug, his dad, Larry, and many, many friends. He was a member of the Wildcat Country Club in Shellsburg and, in winter months, enjoyed virtual indoor golf. Bryan also enjoyed league bowling with family and friends and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, attending some of their games with his dad, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed playing cards and games with his family. Bryan was united in marriage to Karen Meyer on April 18, 2015, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion. They enjoyed many family vacations together. Bryan had various jobs throughout his life, most recently as the owner/operator of Midwest Surplus, which he truly enjoyed, as he could base his hours around all of his children's activities for school and sports. He put everyone's happiness above his own and was an excellent father, and truly loved all six of his children. Bryan was always so happy and loved being around people and joking with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Karen Phillips of Marion; his children, Jocelyn, Belle, Jennifer, Faith, Noah and Kinsley; mother, Ruth (Bill) Cellman of Oxford; brother, Douglas L. Phillips of Hiawatha; father-in-law, Randal E. Meyer (Vicki Schroder) of Woodbine; brother-in-law, David (Sarah) Meyer of Coggon; sister-in-law, Dawn (Marty) Jenness of Cherokee; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. Bryan was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents, Doyle and Lola Phillips; maternal grandparents, Rudy and Irene Lnenicka; stepgrandparents, John and Rosalie Cellman; and mother-in-law, Elaine Meyer. Memorials in Bryan's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Bryan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019