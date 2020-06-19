BRYCE EDWARD GOETZINGER LYNCH Iowa City Bryce Edward Goetzinger Lynch, 26, loving son of Paula Goetzinger and Ed Lynch, and beloved brother of Cameron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, June 12, 2020, of severe coronary artery disease. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. Those attending the funeral will be required to wear a mask and socially distance. Limiting seating will be available. Graveside services will be held at 11:15 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Please respect social distancing and wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Regina Foundation, www.foundation.regina.org; CommUnity Crisis Center & Food Bank, builtbycommunity.org/donate; or IMPACT at UIHC, www.givetoiowa.org. Bryce was born March 19, 1994, in Iowa City. He was a cheerful and loving baby and child, and a "chatterbox" during his school years who delighted in making friends wherever he went. Bryce attended Regina elementary and junior high and was a graduate of the Regina Class of 2012. Bryce received his sacraments of baptism, communion and confirmation at St. Patrick Church, where his father had done before him. He was an altar server and eucharistic minister. In junior high, Bryce played soccer and was a member of the band. He delivered the PennySaver, played on the football team, ran track for one year and played clarinet. Bryce was an offensive lineman at Regina, wearing number 61. He was a starter for the 2011 Regina Class 2A state football championship team. Bryce received a scholarship from Junior Achievement for college. He attended Kirkwood Community College and the University of Iowa. He loved Hawkeye sports, especially football and men's basketball. Bryce loved to travel with his family, most recently enjoying a trip with his Mom and Dad to Rocky Mountain National Park. He was employed with his family's business, Lynch Brothers Painting. Bryce was tenderhearted and outgoing and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Bryce is survived by his parents, Edward and Paula; his brother, Cameron; his grandmother, Janice Goetzinger; aunts, Teresa Wiener, Mary Goetzinger, Dana (Eric) Ballas, Joyce (Jerry) Lehman, Janet Harris, Cindy Lynch and Paula Lynch; uncles, Larry (Julie) Lynch, Terry (Barb) Lynch, Jim Lynch, Tom (Kathy) Lynch, Pat (Cathy) Lynch, Joe (Shawn) Lynch and Alan (Mary) Lynch; and numerous cousins including Peter Roy Lynch, Ryan Lynch and C.J. Lindsey. Bryce was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Goetzinger; grandparents, Leo and Bernice Lynch; great-grandmother, Catherine Young; his uncles, Gary Lynch, John Lynch and Bill Lynch; his aunt, Mary Lynch, in infancy; and infant cousins, Bradley Lynch and Emily Lynch. Pray for us O Holy Mother of God that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. Salve Regina Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.