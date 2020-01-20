|
BUDDY LAWRENCE "BUD" HYDE Edgewood Buddy Lawrence "Bud" Hyde, 85, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. Survivors include his son, Mark (Linda) Hyde of Dubuque; two step-granddaughters, Dana Eaton of Dubuque and Allison (Matthew Davidson) Smith of Fond Du Lac, Wis.; two step-great-grandchildren, Riley James and Maya Rose; four sisters-in-law, Ladena Mendenhall of Monet, Mo., LeAnna (Harold) Hanson of Elgin, Phyllis Frieden of Postville and Sharnel Frieden of Elgin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service with military rites: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Trinity Methodist Church in Edgewood, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood. Friends also may call one hour before the service at the church on Saturday. Interment: Edgewood Cemetery in Edgewood, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020