BUN MONTGOMERY JR. Anamosa Bun Montgomery Jr., 77, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away on April 14, 2020. Bun Montgomery Jr. was born on April 8, 1943, in West Prestonsburg, Ky., the son of Bun Sr. and Ora (Thacker) Montgomery. Bun graduated high school from Ada, Ohio in 1961. He attended Ohio Northern University. Bun served in the U.S. Army Reserve for six years. Bun was united in marriage to Lucille Morrison on Jan. 14, 1967. He worked for Doerr Electric from 1978 until his retirement in 1990. Survivors include his wife, Lucille; a son, Bun (Debbi) Montgomery; a daughter, Julie Althoff; his grandchildren, Seth and Alyssa Montgomery and Allison Althoff; and one sister, Barb. He was preceded in death by his son, James; brothers, Forrest and Jeff "JD"; a sister, Jackie; and his best friend, Ed Althoff. Bun enjoyed working in his garage, fishing and hunting, and spending time with friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020