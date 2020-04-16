Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Bun Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bun Montgomery Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bun Montgomery Jr. Obituary
BUN MONTGOMERY JR. Anamosa Bun Montgomery Jr., 77, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away on April 14, 2020. Bun Montgomery Jr. was born on April 8, 1943, in West Prestonsburg, Ky., the son of Bun Sr. and Ora (Thacker) Montgomery. Bun graduated high school from Ada, Ohio in 1961. He attended Ohio Northern University. Bun served in the U.S. Army Reserve for six years. Bun was united in marriage to Lucille Morrison on Jan. 14, 1967. He worked for Doerr Electric from 1978 until his retirement in 1990. Survivors include his wife, Lucille; a son, Bun (Debbi) Montgomery; a daughter, Julie Althoff; his grandchildren, Seth and Alyssa Montgomery and Allison Althoff; and one sister, Barb. He was preceded in death by his son, James; brothers, Forrest and Jeff "JD"; a sister, Jackie; and his best friend, Ed Althoff. Bun enjoyed working in his garage, fishing and hunting, and spending time with friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -