Burdette Carl "Bud" Schenke

Burdette Carl "Bud" Schenke Obituary
BURDETTE "BUD" CARL SCHENKE Colesburg Burdette "Bud" Carl Schenke, 98, of Edgewood, Iowa, formerly of Colesburg, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, at the United Methodist Church in Colesburg, Iowa, with Pastor Roger White officiating. Visitation: 9 to 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, at the United Methodist Church, Colesburg, Iowa. Interment: Zion Cemetery, Colesburg, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
