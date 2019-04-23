BURDETTE "GIBBY" HENRY GIBBS Dundee Burdette "Gibby" Henry Gibbs, 96, of Dundee, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. He was born Sept. 25, 1922, in Masonville the son of Henry and Ida (Lewis) Gibbs. He attended Dundee school. On April 22, 1956, Burdette was united in marriage to Wanda Thomas in Toddville. Three children were born to this union. Burdette loved being a farmer. He also worked for 10 years for Delaware County and then as an Allis-Chalmers heavy equipment operator and for Montgomery Ward in Oelwein. Finally, he was employed by Iowa Manufacturing Inc. in Cedar Rapids for 35 years, until retiring in 1986. Burdette and Wanda started a camper club, the Mountain Doers, in 1969. For 20 years, they wintered in Zapata, Texas. Burdette enjoyed playing cards, camping, attending family reunions, and going on vacations to Disneyland, Salt Lake City, Yosemite and New Mexico. He loved driving his Fords and spending time with family and friends. In 2005, roles were reversed, and Burdette became the caretaker for Wanda. Survivors include his wife of nearly 63 years, Wanda; his three children, Joseph (Janet) Gibbs of Calhoun, Ga., Nancy (Tim) Moser of Dundee and Lyle (DeAnn) Gibbs of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Tim "T.J." Moser of Guttenberg, Amanda (Matt) Recker of Central City, Michael (Felicia) Moser of Dundee, Steven (Megan) Gibbs of Brandon, Miss., Ashely (Brian) Hamlett of Strawberry Point, Kelly (Corey) Sebetka of Jesup and Whitney (Scott) Wulfekuhle of Manchester; and 10 great-grandsons. Burdette was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Burl and Lavern Gibbs; and a sister, Alice Jean Bandy. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester with the Rev. Lynn Banderob officiating. Visitation: 9 to 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Interment: Forestville Cemetery, Dundee. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary