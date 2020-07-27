BURNETTA F. IRVINE Cedar Falls Burnetta F. Irvine, 84, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Buckingham, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Western Home Thuesen Cottage. She was born July 10, 1936, to Charles E. and Winnie B. (Lunger) Worthen in Vinton. Burnetta graduated from Vinton High School in 1954. She married William "Willie" Irvine on May 22, 1955, at Vinton Presbyterian Church. After marriage, they made their home on the Irvine family farm in rural Buckingham for 46 years. They enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and traveling. Willie and Burnetta took many cruises together, seeing places like Alaska, the Panama Canal and New Zealand/Australia. They retired to Waterloo in 2001, later moving to the Western Home Communities in 2011. Burnetta was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzle books, cooking and baking and water aerobics. She is survived by a son, Tom (Jo) Irvine, of Buckingham; two daughters, Kathy (Don) Rasmusson of Cedar Falls and Connie (Harold) Crandall of Clinton; a daughter-in-law, Valerie Irvine of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Brandy) Crandall, Jenn Kraus, Jeffrey (EmmaLee) Crandall, John (Macayla) Rasmusson, Megan (Mitch) McAlister and Trisha (Austin) Gould; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Burnetta was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Willie Irvine; her son, Mike Irvine; a grandson, Nick Irvine; a sister-in law, Mary Irvine; her parents, Charles E. and Winnie B. (Lunger Good) Worthen; and several brothers, sisters and half-siblings. Services will be private. Burial will be at Buckingham Cemetery near Traer. Memorials may be directed to the Western Home Thuesen Cottage or UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com
. The family would like to thank the Western Home Thuesen Cottage and UnityPoint Hospice for the love and care they provided Burnetta.