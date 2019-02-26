BURTON ODELL Cedar Rapids Burton Odell, 99, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, at All Saints Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Kevin Odell, and the Rev. Father John R. Flaherty officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with Military Honors at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Surviving are his three children, Leslie Konicek of Cedar Rapids, the Rev. Father Kevin Odell of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Dr. Mark (Mary) Odell of Muscatine; sister, Joan Kimball of Sioux Falls; brother, David Burke of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Burton Wesley was born Nov. 2, 1919, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Burney and Molly (Schumacher) Odell. After high school graduation he served in the U.S. Army in the European theater of World War II from 1942 to August 1945. On his return, he moved to Cedar Rapids to work for a lumberyard. He met Mary Barbara Burke at the YMCA where she was working. He was smitten. On April 26, 1947, they were married at St. Matthew Catholic Church. They spent 43 happy years together before her death in 1990. Later, in the second part of his career, he traveled for a sales job with Rock Island Millwork, retiring in 1985. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers-in-law, Martin Burke and Wallace Kimball. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or Camp Courageous. Please share your support and memories with Burton's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary