BYRDETTA J. WEHRMAN West Branch Byrdetta J. Wehrman, 93, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Crestview Specialty Care Center in West Branch. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch. A private family graveside service will be held in the West Branch Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Crestview Specialty Care Center in Byrdetta's memory in honor of an amazing and caring staff. Byrdetta was born Nov. 28, 1926, in West Branch, the daughter of Floyd O. and Frances Leeanna (Mize) Randall. She was a graduate of West Branch High School in 1944 and attended business college in Iowa City. On July 30, 1946, she was united in marriage to Donald Wehrman in Iowa City. Byrdetta and Don farmed for 12 years in north-central Iowa, returning in 1958 to West Branch. Upon their return to West Branch, they began working in the insurance business and, in 1966, established Wehrman Insurance Agency Inc. and continued until 2000. Most importantly, she was a great mom and grandma. Survivors include her two children, Rhonda (Dan) Swanson of West Branch and Randal (Jeanne) Wehrman of Durant; grandchildren, Kristin Wehrman, Anne (Jake) Stoefen, Leah (Jesse) White and Sara C.W. (AJ) Sullivan; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Hornbuckle, Jack and Joie Stoefen, Will Sullivan, Jes Sullivan, Addyson Wehrman, Erika White and Conor White. Byrdetta also is survived by a special family friend, Sandy Heick. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Romelle; and a daughter-in-law, Beth.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020