BYRON ROWE HAVEN Cedar Rapids Byron Rowe Haven, 78, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Sebring, Fla. He was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Lime Springs, Iowa, to the late Harry and Sarah (Rowe) Haven. Byron had been a resident in the Sebring area since 1996, coming from Cedar Rapids. He attended Union Church. He loved camping, wood crafting, traveling and being with his family. Byron also received his 50-year pin from the Local 125 in Cedar Rapids in 2016, retiring as a refrigeration fitter. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Haven of Avon Park, Fla.; children, Julie Scheel of Iowa, Daniel Haven (Marie) of South Carolina and Jennifer Freydenfelt (Hardy) of Iowa; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Rd., Sebring, FL 33870. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home 4001 Sebring Parkway Sebring, FL 33870 Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019