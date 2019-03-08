Home

Byron Thomas Lawless

Byron Thomas Lawless Obituary
BYRON THOMAS LAWLESS Cedar Rapids Byron Thomas Lawless, 74, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday evening, March 3, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Memorial services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, with the Rev. Reggie Daniel officiating. Byron is survived by his wife, Kay; three sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Evelyn Lawless; one sister and three brothers. Byron was born Oct. 28, 1944, in Omaha, Neb., and had lived in Cedar Rapids for many years. He was employed by Klinger Paint Co. for 33 years until his retirement. Byron was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
