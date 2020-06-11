Byron "Barney" Young
1926 - 2020
BYRON "BARNEY" YOUNG Aurora Byron "Barney" Young, 93, of Aurora, Iowa, died on June 8, 2020, at his home. Private family funeral service. Public Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop. Interment: Union Cemetery (Putnam Township) rural Aurora, Iowa. A memorial fund has been established for Cedar Valley Hospice and the Zion Lutheran Church organ fund. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are suggested to wear a mask. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the visitation to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone. Byron Young Family, P.O. Box 41, Aurora, IA 50607. Byron is survived by his five children, Rosalind Young of Oelwein, Marguerite (Ken) Hawcott of Nevada, Mark (Denise) Young of Knoxville, David (Tami) Young of Aurora and Gregory Young of Walford; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Byron was preceded in death by his parents; his devoted wife of 66 years, Marjorie; granddaughter, Amelia Young; sister, Ada Marter; and brother, Victor Young.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 935-3327
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. So very sorry for your loss Dave and family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
James and Janet McLaren
Friend
June 10, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
June 9, 2020
Roslyn and family, so sorry for your loss. Your dad was a wonderful person. Enjoyed getting to know him at church. Please know we are keeping you in our prayers. Dan, Deb and Andrew Leisinger
Debra Leisinger
Friend
June 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Thoughts and Prayers
Jim & Kim Kremer Family
Kim Kremer
