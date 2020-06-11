BYRON "BARNEY" YOUNG Aurora Byron "Barney" Young, 93, of Aurora, Iowa, died on June 8, 2020, at his home. Private family funeral service. Public Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop. Interment: Union Cemetery (Putnam Township) rural Aurora, Iowa. A memorial fund has been established for Cedar Valley Hospice and the Zion Lutheran Church organ fund. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are suggested to wear a mask. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the visitation to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone. Byron Young Family, P.O. Box 41, Aurora, IA 50607. Byron is survived by his five children, Rosalind Young of Oelwein, Marguerite (Ken) Hawcott of Nevada, Mark (Denise) Young of Knoxville, David (Tami) Young of Aurora and Gregory Young of Walford; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Byron was preceded in death by his parents; his devoted wife of 66 years, Marjorie; granddaughter, Amelia Young; sister, Ada Marter; and brother, Victor Young.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.