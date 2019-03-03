CAESAR LESNIAK North Liberty Caesar Lesniak, 92, of North Liberty, Iowa, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at noon on March 9, 2019, at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village, Ill. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until noon before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iowa City Hospice in appreciation of the excellent care and support of Caesar and his family. Caesar was born on Jan. 5, 1927, in Detroit, the son of Walter and Francis (Orlowki) Lesniak. He served in the Navy during World War II. Caesar is survived by his four children, Linda (Chuck) Wortman, Peggy Ashby, Marsha Zuckert and Mark (Jenni) Lesniak; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and all his golf buddies at Hunters Ridge Golf Course. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lesniak, in 2014; and siblings. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary