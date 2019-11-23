|
CAITLYN M. MAHER Iowa City Caitlyn M. Maher, 17, loving daughter of John and Charlene, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, of complications related to myocarditis. Funeral services to celebrate Caity will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, with the Rev. Jeff Tackaberry officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Family committal services will be held at West Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Caitlyn Maher Memorial Fund has been established at MidWest One Bank. Caity was born March 23, 2002, the daughter of John and Charlene (Myers) Maher. She was a senior at Iowa City High School, where she was a member of the 2020 graduating class. Caity was on the honor roll at City High School and a member of the National Honor Society. She had participated in softball and volleyball and worked part time at a day care center. Caity was quiet and compassionate, but could be a goofball at times. She kept active with both softball and volleyball, and enjoyed time spent at home listening to music and watching TV and movies. She was a loving daughter, reliable friend and Dunkin' date -- and a sister worth more than a thousand friends. Caity is survived by her parents, John and Charlene, her sister, Amanda, all of Iowa City; her grandmothers, Charlotte Myers of Oxford and Grand Mary Berg of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; aunts, Christine (Jay) Phillips, Connie (Jim) McCurdy of Iowa City and Patty (Randall) Damon of Des Moines; uncles, Robert (Diana) Husted of Bremerton, Wash., Scott Maher of Iowa City and Mike Maher of Arkansas; cousins, Elizabeth and Sean Phillips, Michael McCurdy, Janice and Teresa Maher and Kyle (Jatara) Husted. Caity was preceded in death by her grandpa, Guy; grandparents, Dan and Orlene Maher; her uncle, Jay Phillips; cousin, Guy Husted; and her beloved yellow lab, Ellie. Caity will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her most. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019