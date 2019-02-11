CALOVE LYNN SACKMAN Keokuk CaLove Lynn Sackman, 27, of Keokuk, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk. She was born July 26, 1991, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Daniel Huston and Traci Sackman. CaLove graduated from Metro High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with the Class of 2010. She was a stay-at-home mom while her kids were younger and most recently started working at Henniges in Keokuk. CaLove enjoyed crafting and was good at everything she did. She also enjoyed girls night out at the casino with her mom, sister and grandma. She was a loving and generous person who was always willing to help out her friends and family. CaLove deeply loved her children and was a wonderful mom. She brought joy to their lives and will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her. CaLove is survived by two sons, DaKovion Silver-Jones and Landon Trimble of Keokuk; two daughters, Elaina Padgett and Willow Huston of Keokuk; her mother, Traci Sackman of Hamilton, Ill.; three brothers, Joseph Sackman (Rachel) of College Station, Texas, Justin Sackman (Samantha) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Danny Huston of Iowa City, Iowa; one sister, Nicole Sackman-Davis (Patrick) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her stepfather, Jason Feikert of Rushsylvania, Ohio; stepsister, Kelsey Feikert of Montrose; her grandparents, John Todd of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Peggy and Walter Tweedy of Montrose, Iowa, and Cathy Searsen of Keokuk, Iowa; great-grandmother, Janet Haage of Keokuk; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Huston; grandparents, Vesta Todd, Ralph White and Richard C. Huston; great-grandparents, Delbert Haage and Gordon and Marjorie Huston; and cousins, Elizabeth and Dylan White. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, Iowa, with the Rev. Brett Laszlo officiating. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk. Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with family meeting with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary