Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin A. "Cowboy" Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin A. "Cowboy" Pierce Obituary
CALVIN A. "COWBOY" PIERCE Cedar Rapids Calvin A. "Cowboy" Pierce, 62, of Cedar Rapids, passed away from a terminal illness in his home with his family and friends by his side. Cowboy was born Sept. 15, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Calvin and Elizabeth (Connor) Pierce. He lived in the Time Check area of Cedar Rapids for many years and was a painter. He enjoyed being with family and friends and liked to gamble and ride motorcycles. Survivors include his children, Tonia Pierce, Tasha (Jeff) Pierce and Calvin (Kendra) Pierce Jr.; grandchildren, Kayles, Hannah, Dalton, Lillie, Jenna and Mya; great-grandson, Zaden; brother, Merle (Robin) Pierce of Hiawatha; and sisters, Ronna (Michael) O'Connor and Sandra Irons, both of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phillip; niece, Shelly; and former wife, Karen Pierce. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Inurnment will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under "obituaries."
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -