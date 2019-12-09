|
CALVIN A. "COWBOY" PIERCE Cedar Rapids Calvin A. "Cowboy" Pierce, 62, of Cedar Rapids, passed away from a terminal illness in his home with his family and friends by his side. Cowboy was born Sept. 15, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Calvin and Elizabeth (Connor) Pierce. He lived in the Time Check area of Cedar Rapids for many years and was a painter. He enjoyed being with family and friends and liked to gamble and ride motorcycles. Survivors include his children, Tonia Pierce, Tasha (Jeff) Pierce and Calvin (Kendra) Pierce Jr.; grandchildren, Kayles, Hannah, Dalton, Lillie, Jenna and Mya; great-grandson, Zaden; brother, Merle (Robin) Pierce of Hiawatha; and sisters, Ronna (Michael) O'Connor and Sandra Irons, both of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phillip; niece, Shelly; and former wife, Karen Pierce. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Inurnment will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under "obituaries."
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019