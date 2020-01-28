|
CALVIN LOYAL HARRIS Cedar Rapids Calvin Loyal Harris, 96, of West Union, formerly of Marion and Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Postville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at First Assembly of God Church in Cedar Rapids with Pastor Rick Gale officiating. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Private interment will be held at Homer-Big Grove Cemetery in rural Garrison. A memorial fund has been established. Calvin was born Aug. 10, 1923, in Rotsey, Minn., to Reynolds and Viola Mae (Saffel) Harris. Calvin served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943 until his discharge in 1946. On June 30, 1950, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Suck at Assembly of God Church in Vinton. Calvin worked for the city of Marion. He was an active member of First Assembly of God Church in Cedar Rapids. He is survived by his daughter, Jannett Carnahan; two granddaughters, Rebecca (Daniel) Murray and Jessica (James) Molyneux, all of Cedar Rapids; and 10 great-grandchildren, Jonathan Murray, Clayton Molyneux, Calvin Molyneux, Hunter Molyneux, Lilly Molyneux, Everett Molyneux, Leihann Molyneux, Juanita Molyneux, Sally Molyneux and Nicole Molyneux, and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elizabeth, in 2006; two sisters, Vera Wood and Lucille Allspach; and two brothers, Leland Harris and Lavern Harris. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020